Ukraine returned bodies of 33 fallen defenders

Another operation was held to transfer the bodies of the fallen soldiers, the bodies of 33 Ukrainian defenders were returned.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration.

"The bodies of servicemen who gave their lives for Ukraine were handed over. Today, the bodies of 33 defenders were returned to their families. The operation was carried out with the cooperation of the Commissioner for Missing Persons Oleh Kotenko and a number of law enforcement agencies of Ukraine," the message reads.

"The process of negotiations on the transfer of bodies is ongoing. With joint efforts, we strive to return the bodies of the defenders to their families as soon as possible, so that they can properly honor their memory!" stressed Oleh Kotenko.

In total, 696 bodies were returned since the beginning of the work of the Commissioner's Office.

