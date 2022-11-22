As result of yesterday’s shelling in Kherson, 2 people were killed and 7 others were injured

On November 21, as a result of strikes by Russian troops on Kherson, two people died, seven more local residents were injured.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Yaroslav Yanushevych, Censor.NET informs with reference to Suspilne.

According to him, the Russian occupiers are increasing the intensity of the shelling.

"Shots and density from the enemy are constantly increasing. We have wounded and dead. The enemy is firing from barrel artillery and mortars, MLRS. They are firing at the civilian population. We have seven wounded and two dead in the city," the head of the regional administration said.

The emergency medical center reported that the dead from Russian military shelling were: a 61-year-old woman with an explosive craniocerebral injury and injuries to both lower legs and a 37-year-old man with a neck injury and vascular damage. He was standing on the balcony when a shell hit the apartment.

The head of the city's military administration, Halyna Lugova, said that the shelling of Kherson did not subside even at night.

"The Russian occupiers are constantly shelling the city from the left bank. There were hits in the Dnipro district, in the area of the Cannery, and on Korabeliv Square. Houses were destroyed, there are wounded," Luhova said.

According to her, a resident of the Dnipro district was injured. Around seven in the morning, a Russian projectile hit the residential building. Another woman was injured when a projectile hit houses in the city center.

"All the wounded were taken to the hospital, where they will receive the necessary assistance. As a result of the morning shelling in some houses, the glass in the windows flew out, the roof was damaged, and the roof caught fire in one of the houses. Rescuers are working there. Also, in the morning, the branch of Novaya Poshta on Kindiysky Shosse was damaged," added Luhova.

Also, according to the head of the CMA, on November 21, residents of Antonivka came under massive fire from Russian troops. A mortar shell hit the house there. One person was slightly injured.

"The Russian military in the Dnipro district shelled a residential quarter. Three people were seriously injured. It is also known that a man was brought to the hospital with a diagnosis of an explosive injury, and his legs were amputated," Luhova concluded.

