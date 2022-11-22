Ministry of Foreign Affairs summons Hungarian ambassador over Orban’s scarf with map of Hungary with Ukrainian territories

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summons the Hungarian ambassador, who will be informed of the inadmissibility of Viktor Orban’s act.

Press Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"Media: Viktor Orban came to a football match with a scarf depicting Hungary with a part of Ukrainian territory. The promotion of revisionist ideas in Hungary does not contribute to the development of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations. The Hungarian ambassador will be invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, who will be informed of the unacceptability of Viktor Orban's act.

As reported, Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán put on a scarf with a map of Hungary with Ukrainian territories.

