European Commission allocated another 2.5 billion euros for Ukraine, - von der Leyen

Ukraine will receive another 2.5 billion euros from the European Commission.

This was reported by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, Censor.NET informs.

"The European Commission allocates another €2.5 billion for Ukraine," the message reads.

According to her, another 18 billion euros are planned to be allocated in 2023. The funds will be used for repairs and reconstruction.

"We will continue to support Ukraine as much as necessary," she concluded.

