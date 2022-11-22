There is no crisis of trust between Poland and Ukraine after incident with rocket, - Duda

Polish leader Andrzej Duda said there is no crisis of confidence between Warsaw and Kyiv due to the missile incident in Przewodw and different assessments in Poland and Ukraine about what happened.

He said this in an interview with Polsat News, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

He was reminded that President Volodymyr Zelensky twice "refuted" the previous conclusions of Poland and the USA that a Ukrainian air defense missile allegedly fell there. Duda replied that to a certain extent he understood why.

"I don't call it a crisis of mutual trust. I just think that there is a war on our border, and in the middle of it there was an accident that affected us. Please look at it in the way that President Zelensky also had different information on the spot. Just as we received various information," he said.

The President of Poland emphasized that there are no final results of the investigation into the incident as of November 21.

