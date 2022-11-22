Most of parts of Iranian drones are made in USA and Europe, - Defence Intelligence

Most parts of Iran’s UAVs are manufactured by companies in the US, Europe and other allied countries, prompting the US government to investigate.

This is reported by the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with reference to The Wall Street Journal, Censor.NET informs.

The Defence Intelligence notes that intelligence data from the downed Iranian drones in Ukraine indicate that most of the spare parts are produced by companies in the USA, Europe, and other allied countries. The WSJ writes that this is causing concern among Western officials and analysts and prompting the US government to investigate.

"As the publication reports, Ukrainian military intelligence specialists have investigated that three-quarters of the components of Iranian drones are American-made. These conclusions were made after Ukrainian soldiers shot down several drones, including Mohajer-6, which landed unharmed," the statement said.

Previously, Ukrainian military intelligence officers found out the origin of the components of the drone that the Russians bought in Iran because they found details in the official language of Iran - Farsi. The Defence Intelligence emphasizes that all evidence of the involvement of representatives of foreign countries in the supply of weapons and their components to the Russian Federation will be handed over to international organizations for the imposition of economic sanctions on them.

