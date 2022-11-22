Missile attacks damaged almost all thermal power plants and large hydroelectric power plants in Ukraine, - head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytsky

With massive airstrikes, the most powerful of which took place on November 15, the Russian invaders damaged almost all thermal and large hydroelectric power plants in Ukraine

Volodymyr Kudrytsky, the head of the board of NEC "Ukrenergo", announced this during a briefing today.

"After the last attack, we have almost no thermal and hydropower plants left undamaged. That is, in order for you to understand the scale and what we have to work with, almost all thermal and hydropower generation, if we are talking about large objects, were hit by rockets", - said Kudrytsky.

He also emphasized that there are almost no undamaged nodal substations of Ukrenergo.

"That is, something flew to every important substation, some even several times, three, five and even eight times. That is why the scale of the destruction is colossal," said the head of Ukrenergo.

He stressed that after each massive attack, it takes some time to restore most customers, and another one to three days to transition from an emergency to a planned outage. At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that the transfer to hourly schedules has been taking place since Saturday, which means very efficient work of energy workers.

We will remind you that on November 15, Russia once again launched a massive attack on Ukraine. As a result of the impact of Russian missiles, 15 energy facilities were damaged. According to the Air Force, 73 of the more than 90 rockets fired by the occupiers were shot down, and all of the 10 Shaheds were shot down.

Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said that on November 15, the most massive attack on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine took place.

It was also reported that the SSU opened 17 criminal proceedings on the facts of yesterday's missile attack on Ukraine.