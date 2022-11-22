Peskov about searches in Lavra: This is Ukraine’s war with Russian Orthodox Church

The press secretary of the President of Russia, Dmitriy Peskov, said that the searches in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra are Ukraine’s war with the Russian Orthodox Church.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian mass media.

"In fact, the Ukrainian side has been at war with the Russian Orthodox Church for a long time, and I would say that this should be considered as another link in the chain of these military actions against Russian Orthodoxy," Peskov said.

As Censor.NET previously reported, on November 22, the Security Service of Ukraine is conducting security measures on the territory of the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra in Kyiv.

