Associated Press fired journalist who reported that Russian missile had landed in Poland

The Associated Press has fired reporter James LaPorte, who provided false information about the fall of a missile in Poland.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Washington Post.

LaPorta is a 35-year-old former US Marine. He served in Afghanistan and was a freelance reporter for AR for several years, and joined the staff in April 2020. LaPorta covered military and national security issues.

"The Associated Press' rigorous editorial standards and practices are critical to the AP's mission as an independent news organization. To ensure that our reporting is accurate, fair and fact-based, we adhere to and enforce those standards, including the use of anonymous sources. If our standards are violated , we must take the steps necessary to protect the integrity of the news. We do not take these decisions lightly, and they are not based on isolated incidents," AP spokeswoman Lauren Easton said.

A few hours after the missile fell, AR reported, citing an unnamed senior US intelligence official, that "Russian missiles crossed the territory of NATO member Poland, killing two people."

Read more: CNN and SkyNews journalists were stripped of their accreditation for reporting from liberated Kherson, - "Detector Media"

This information turned out to be false. Officials in Poland and the EU later said that one missile fired by the Armed Forces had gone off course and landed over the border in Poland.

But AR's message has already spread through thousands of mass media around the world. Poland is a member of NATO, and an attack by the Russian Federation on its territory could provoke a military response from the West.

A day later, AR edited its story. It reported that the anonymous source was mistaken: the missiles were Russian-made, but most likely launched by Ukraine to defend against a Russian attack.