News Russian aggression against Ukraine
More than 30 people died, 130 were injured due to constant shelling of Nikopol district

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, 31 people have died in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Almost 130 people were injured.

Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the Nikopol DMA, said this in a comment to Radio Liberty's "News of Azov" project, Censor.NET informs.

"Currently, unfortunately, we have sad statistics in the form of the 31st person who died. These are civilian residents of the area, who are in no way connected with hostilities or, let's say, with unfriendly actions towards the occupiers. Almost 130 people are injured They received injuries of varying degrees of severity. They are also civilians," he noted.

About 630 high-rise buildings have been destroyed in the area due to constant shelling.

"These are different degrees of destruction, starting from broken windows, ending with gaps in ceilings and walls. About 1,500 private houses were destroyed," said the head of the military district administration.

Russian troops regularly shell the Dnipropetrovsk region with various types of weapons, in particular the Nikopol, Kryvy Rih, and Synelnykove districts.

