Scholz called on Germany to be ready for escalation of war in Ukraine

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany should be ready for an escalation of the situation in Ukraine. It can consist in the destruction of infrastructure.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

"Given the development of the war and Russia's visible and growing failures ... we must be prepared for escalation," Scholz said at a conference in Berlin organized by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

Scholz said his recent trip to China was worth it to outline the two countries' joint position against the use of nuclear weapons.

During his visit to China earlier this month, Scholz and Chinese President Xi Jinping condemned threats to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Scholz said the 100 billion euro defense fund announced after the Russian invasion was the result of a lesson learned while building up the defense stockpile of the German armed forces.