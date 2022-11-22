Imitation of surrender and opening fire on Armed Forces: proceedings on fact of treason of Russian military have been initiated

The Luhansk Regional Prosecutor’s Office has entered into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations information on the fact of treason committed by servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, criminal proceedings have been initiated under the article of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"According to the results of media monitoring, it became known that in the village of Makiyivka, Luhansk region, the Russian military, imitating surrender to the servicemen of the Armed Forces, opened fire on Ukrainian defenders. Such actions are prohibited by international humanitarian law. During the pre-trial investigation, measures will be taken to establish all the circumstances of this event, as well as a legal assessment was provided to all its participants," the message says.

Read more: Powerful explosions rang out in occupied Tokmak, - Fedorov

As you know, footage of several Russians surrendering to the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been leaked online. However, one of the occupiers, pretending to be a prisoner, opened fire on the soldiers of the Armed Forces. All Russians were destroyed. The occupiers began a wave of accusations by the Ukrainian military of violating the surrender procedure.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said that Ukraine is investigating a video that, according to Kremlin propagandists, allegedly shows shot Russian occupiers who allegedly surrendered.