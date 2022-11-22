European Parliament approved new rules for protection of critical infrastructure, which take into account consequences of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine

On Tuesday, November 22, the European Parliament adopted new rules for the protection of critical infrastructure by a majority vote.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the European Parliament.

"We need to strengthen the collective resilience of the critical infrastructure on which our way of life is based. This legislation, covering 11 critical sectors, will help respond to the challenges posed by climate change and the increasing number of acts of sabotage that the European Union faces as a result of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. The EU's critical infrastructure must remain resistant to these threats," said the rapporteur of the European Parliament on this issue, Michal Šimečka, a representative of the Renew political group.

The new rules define the meaning of the concept of critical infrastructure: it covers the energy, transport, banking and financial infrastructure, digital water supply infrastructure, food industry (including production, processing and delivery), health, administrative management and space sectors. The new legislation imposes stricter requirements on the risk assessment process in these areas and on the communication of such risks.

Watch more: FSB torture chambers in Kherson: Russians kept prisoners in basement of office center. VIDEO&PHOTOS

According to the new regulatory rules, each EU member state must adopt its own strategy for ensuring national stability and at the same time define a single communication point for exchanging information and for contacts with other member states. Institutions and objects. that are classified as critical infrastructure must inform designated national response authorities of any incidents or violations that may affect their operations.

We will remind you that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has carried out 126 attacks on the energy system of Ukraine. 92 of them - in October and November.