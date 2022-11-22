Occupiers are trying to keep temporarily captured territories, they are concentrating their efforts on restraining actions of Armed Forces, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on November 22.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "The two hundred and seventy-second day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

the Russian Federation continues its armed aggression against our state. the Russian occupiers are trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, are concentrating their efforts on restraining the actions of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, carrying out engineering equipment of the defense line, continuing to conduct offensive actions in certain areas, conducting aerial reconnaissance. In order to equip and replenish the losses of its units, the enemy moves personnel and military equipment to the areas of hostilities.

Over the course of a day, the enemy launched about 15 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, providing it with infrastructure, territory and airspace. There is still a threat of the enemy launching missile and air strikes, including using strike UAVs from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy fired from rocket salvo systems in the area of ​​the settlement of Kustyne, Sumy region.

In the Slobozhansk direction, in the border areas of the Belgorod region, the enemy continues to hold groups of troops for demonstration actions. The occupiers periodically shell the positions of our troops, as well as the settlements of the Kharkiv region near the state border of Ukraine.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy is conducting defense and shelling from tanks, mortars and barrel artillery, in particular, the areas of the settlements of Kyslivka, Krokhmalne, Berestove in the Kharkiv region, as well as Makiivka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka areas, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations. Fired tanks and artillery of various types in the areas of Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Zelenopillia, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske settlements.

In the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy fired at the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine from tanks and the entire spectrum of artillery. Areas of about 10 settlements were affected by the enemy's artillery fire. In particular, Orykhiv, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kryvy Rih and Kherson directions, the enemy is conducting positional defense, improving fortification equipment and logistical support of advanced units, and does not stop artillery shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements on the right bank of the Dnipro River. He used barrel and jet artillery for shelling the settlements of Mariivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as Tokarivka, Antonivka, Dniprovske in the Kherson region, and the city of Kherson.

In the city of Yenakieve, in Donetsk region, the training of those forcibly mobilized from the territory of the temporarily occupied region to the ranks of the Russian occupation forces continues. A special feature is the placement of so-called instructors in the premises of the local polytechnic school, where students study at the same time.

Separate units from the territory of the Chechen Republic and from the private military company "Wagner" were moved to the temporarily occupied city of Debaltseve in Donetsk region in order to increase the grouping of troops.

In addition, the regrouping of individual units of the occupiers in the area of ​​the settlement of Molochansk, Zaporizhzhia region, was revealed. According to available information, individual positions have been released and individual roadblocks have been removed.

During the current day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out 2 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated.