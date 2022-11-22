Humanitarian Coordination Centre began its work in Kherson region, - Ministry of Reintegration

Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine in cooperation with Kherson Regional Military Administration and volunteer organizations initiated opening of Coordination Humanitarian Center in Kherson region.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was announced by the Ministry of Reintegration press office.

This will improve the exchange of information on the needs of evacuation and humanitarian assistance between the local population, volunteers and authorities.

"There is a hotline at the Humanitarian Center, where residents of Kherson region can apply for evacuation and humanitarian aid. You can contact the call center by phone: (066) 637-49-85 or in Viber, Telegram, Signal, WhatsApp messengers to the number: (098) 176-16-98," the statement reads.

It specifies that in order to evacuate people with limited mobility and the elderly by ambulance to Dnipro, it is necessary to call: (099) 750-99-92. At the same time, evacuated citizens are provided with free shelter.

"You can also inform about the desire to evacuate through the hotline of the Kherson Regional State Administration by phone: 0800-330-951, (091) 481-78-45 or Viber, Telegram, Signal, WhatsApp to the number: (093) 011-95-96," the department stressed.

They add that volunteer organizations Help People (organizes free evacuation of people and their pets by minibuses to Mykolaiv, phone: (093) 696-97-88), the fund "Light Deeds" (helps to evacuate and provides temporary shelter, for evacuation, please call: 0800-300-520, for temporary shelter - (093) 544-33-08), charity fund "Berehynia" (evacuation from Kherson and Beryslav, registration – right here)

