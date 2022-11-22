Former Minister of Education Tabachnyk is suspected of treason: he coordinated invaders’ work in Russian-occupied territories

Former Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Dmytro Tabachnyk helped leaders of occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. For this, Security Service of Ukraine served him a notice of suspicion of high treason under martial law.

The text of the suspicion states that on May 1, using the Telegram messenger, he contacted the collaborators of the occupied territories in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions Volodymyr Saldo and Yevhen Balytsky with the Deputy Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Andrii Plutynitsky to organize the processes in the field of healthcare in the occupied settlements. At the same time, he acted as a representative of the highest authorities of the Russian Federation.

Later, Tabachnyk corresponded with Saldo to organize his meeting with the "Minister of the AR of Crimea Ministry of Emergency Situations" to resolve the issue of creating an "emergency service", signing an "agreement" on cooperation with the "Department of Internal Affairs in Kherson region" and creating a "112" service. At the end of July Tabachnyk took from Saldo and Balytsky information about the number of infrastructure facilities, educational institutions, medical institutions, polling stations.

"On the basis of this information, Tabachnyk submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation on the need for armed security for these facilities," the suspicion says.

Tabachnyk also reported to an officer of the Russian Federal Security Service's 9th Directorate of the Department of Operational Information of the 5th Service about the incompetence of the "head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Administration" Balytsky in the creation of a network of pharmacies in the occupied territory, pricing for pharmaceutical products, as well as improper storage of vaccines and insulin.

The investigator of the Security Service of Ukraine in Vinnytsia region announced Tabachnyk suspicion of treason, for which he faces life imprisonment. Tabachnyk was the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine under President Viktor Yanukovych, but left Ukraine in 2014.

