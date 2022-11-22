Prosecutor’s Office detains "director" of lyceum in Kupyansk who sent her subordinates to study in Russia

During Kupiansk (Kharkiv region) occupation, principal of lyceum sided with Russian Federation. She sent her subordinates to "advanced training courses" in Russian city of Kursk.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to page of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Law enforcers seized more than 5 thousand Russian textbooks and certificates of secondary education of Russian standard from the lyceum.

"The main "moderator" of the introduction of Russian education was the director of this lyceum. Thus, in the beginning of the school year, the teacher received from the occupation administration Russian textbooks for students of grades 1-11," - the statement reads.

Law enforcement officers noted that the principal of the lyceum sent primary school teachers for "advanced training" in the city of Kursk, Russia. She was notified of being suspected of collaboration. The woman faces up to three years in prison.

