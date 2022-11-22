Johnson criticized Germany, France and Italy for their position before Russian attack on Ukraine

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that France denied threat of a major war between Russia and Ukraine, Germany preferred a quick defeat of Ukraine rather than a prolonged conflict, and Italy did not want to support position of West.

According to Johnson, different countries had different views on the eve of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. He noted that Germany believed that "if it was going to happen, it would be better if it ended quickly and Ukraine fell," citing "various economic reasons."

"I couldn't support that, I thought it was a disastrous way of thinking. But I can understand why they thought and felt that way. Germany quickly sought to reduce its dependence on Russian energy after Moscow's invasion. Don't doubt that the French denied it until the last moment," Johnson said.

The politician also criticized the initial reaction of Italy and then-Prime Minister Mario Draghi to the threat of war, as they said they would not be able to support the West's position given their "heavy dependence" on Russian energy resources.

At the same time, the former British Prime Minister emphasized that after February 24, the position of Europe had changed rapidly, and Germany, France, Italy, other countries, as well as US President Joe Biden had seen that "there was simply no choice", and it would not be possible to reach an agreement with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"This is a key moment. Since then, the EU has done brilliantly in its confrontation with Russia. After all my worries, I pay tribute to the actions of the EU. They were united. The sanctions were tough," Johnson concluded.