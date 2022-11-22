ENG
To ensure uninterrupted operation of medical institutions, 1500 more generators are needed - Ministry of Health

Minimum needs of healthcare system are now provided.

This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Health Bohdan Borukhovskyi, reports Censor.NЕТ with the reference to DW.

"The critical minimum is provided, but the need remains. This need is measured in about 1500 generators of various capacities, from the lowest to the highest, 300-400 kilowatts," he said during the telethon.

