There are heavy battles in Donetsk region, in Luhansk region we are moving little by little, in Kherson region we are reducing enemy’s combat potential, - Zelensky

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in his video message on November 22, described the situation on the front lines.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Zelensky's Facebook page.

The President noted: "The situation on the front line has not undergone any changes over the past day. The same dynamics as in the previous days are maintained in all areas of the front.

The ​Donetsk region - harsh attacks, constant shelling. I thank all our heroes, who courageously hold the defense despite everything!

The Luhansk region is full of battles, but little by little we are strengthening our position and moving little by little.

​The Kherson region and other territories of the south - we are doing everything to reduce the combat potential of the occupiers and eliminate their ability to shell our cities.

Step by step, we will lead the Russian army to new defeats, and no shelling of Kherson or any of our other cities will help the occupiers."

