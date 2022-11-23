Kremlin is creating informational prerequisites for attack under foreign flag on Belgorod region, - ISW

The Kremlin is creating informational prerequisites for an attack under a foreign flag in the Belgorod region of Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

According to the institute's conclusions, the Kremlin appears to be creating informational prerequisites for an attack under a foreign flag in the Belgorod region (RF), probably in an attempt to restore public support for the war in Ukraine.

At the same time, ISW notes that Kremlin propagandists have begun to hypothesize that Ukrainian troops are seeking to invade the Belgorod region, and other Russian sources have noted that the occupiers need to regain control over Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, in order to minimize the threat of an attack from Ukraine.

At the same time, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, also published footage showing the construction of the fortifications of the "Zasichna" line on the border between Ukraine and the Belgorod region.

And PMC financier Yevhen Prigozhin explained that "Wagner" is building the "Zasichna Line" after changing its name from "Wagner Line" because "many in Russia do not like the activities of the private military company "Wagner".

Analysts point out that Russian claims about Ukraine's imminent attack on the Belgorod region are absurd and aimed only at intimidating the general public into supporting the war.

"Ukraine has no strategic interest in invading Russia and does not have the opportunity to do it on such a scale," ISW experts are convinced.

The institute also notes that support for Russia's senseless invasion has been declining among Russian residents of border regions and the rest of the country following mobilization and military setbacks.

