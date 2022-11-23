Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 11 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, - General Staff

Last day, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 10 settlements in the Donetsk region and 1 - in the Luhansk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on November 23 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the two hundred and seventy-third day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Spirne, Berestov, Bakhmut, Kurdiumivka, Pivnichne, Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske and Mariinka in the Donetsk region.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 5 rocket attacks on populated areas of the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, carried out about 45 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and towns, and villages.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

In the Siversk region, in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions, the enemy continues to conduct demonstrations and provocative actions. Fired rocket and barrel artillery in the areas of the settlements of Semenivka in the Chernihiv region and Novovasylivka, Kustyne, Druzhba, Vilna Sloboda, and Shalyhine in the Sumy region.

In the Slobozhansk direction, in the border areas of the Belgorod region, the enemy is holding a group of troops to carry out demonstration actions. The positions of our troops are periodically shelled with mortars and barrel artillery. The areas of the settlements of Strilecha, Hlyboke, Krasne, Izbytske, and Ohirtseve of the Kharkiv region were shelled. Attempted to infiltrate a subversive and intelligence group in the area of the Starytsia settlement. The SRG was neutralized by the fire of our units. The enemy left.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the occupiers are conducting defense, carrying out shelling from tanks and artillery, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Kislivka, Tabaiivka, Krokhmalne, Berestove, and Vyshneve in the Kharkiv region and Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Ploshanka, Yampolivka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka areas, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations. The areas of the settlements of Spirne, Vyiimka, Berestove, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Andriivka, Zelenopillia, Kurdiumivka, Yakovlivka, Klishchiivka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, and Mariinka were shelled from tanks and the entire spectrum of artillery.

The enemy is on the defensive in the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions. Shelling of the positions of the Defense Forces and the areas of the settlements of Vuhledar, Prechistivka, Shakhtarske, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Novopil in Donetsk region, and Zeleny Hay, Dorozhnyanka, Temyrivka, Poltavka, Chervone and Orihiv in the Zaporizhzhia region was recorded.

In the Kryvy Rih and Kherson directions, the enemy is conducting positional defense, improving the fortification equipment of the positions, and does not stop the artillery shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements on the right bank of the Dnipro River. Used barrel and rocket artillery for shelling the settlements of Mariivka, Dnipropetrovsk region; Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Novotiahinka, Tokarivka, Poniativka, Antonivka and Dniprovske of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson.

Additional equipment is being observed by the enemy of defensive lines along the section of the Kakhovka - Melitopol highway in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

In the city of Sevastopol, based on one of the educational institutions, the training of operators of unmanned aerial vehicles of both Russian and Iranian production continues. The term of training of these specialists is up to three weeks. Currently, about 30 servicemen are being trained.

The occupying forces continue to suffer losses. So, in the village of Kalanchak of the Kherson region, the local hospital does not have enough beds to accommodate the wounded invaders. About 40 wounded occupiers were brought to the settlement of Velyki Kopani during the previous day.

According to detailed information, on November 21 of this year, in the Zaporizhzhia region, the destruction of the enemy's S-300 anti-aircraft missile system and 5 units of military equipment of various types in the area of the settlement of Polohy was confirmed. In addition, 40 servicemen were injured. A checkpoint of the occupiers was destroyed near Vesele, Zaporizhzhia region, and 15 servicemen were injured in various degrees of severity. In Melitopol, enemy losses amount to 30 wounded.

During the past day, Ukrainian aviation made 3 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the occupiers, and soldiers of missile forces and artillery hit the enemy's control post.