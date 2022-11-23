Enemy is shelling front-line areas of Kharkiv region, enemy’s SRG tried to penetrate into Starytsia area, - Synehubov

During the day, the occupiers shelled the frontline areas of the Kharkiv region.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the day before in Kupiansk, a private house was damaged as a result of shelling. There are no casualties.

"After 03:00 p.m. in the city of Vovchansk, several houses and farm buildings were destroyed by shelling, and no one was injured. The mine danger remains high. The sappers neutralized 299 mines in one day," Synehubov writes.

"Our Armed Forces are holding their positions, despite the constant shelling of the Russians from mortars and barrel artillery. The Russians tried to infiltrate with a sabotage-reconnaissance group in the Staritsa area. The SRG was neutralized," the head of the region adds.

