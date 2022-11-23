438 children died and more than 841 were injured as result of armed aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine

As of the morning of November 23, 2022, more than 1,279 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 438 children died and more than 841 were injured.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"Children were most affected in the Donetsk region - 424, Kharkiv - 266, Kyiv - 117, Mykolaiv - 77, Zaporizhzhia - 76, Chernihiv - 68, Kherson - 67, Luhansk - 64, Dnipropetrovsk - 32," the message says.

Thus, on November 23, as a result of shelling by Russian troops at the maternity ward of the Vilnia hospital in the Zaporizhzhia region, an infant died.

On November 22, as a result of enemy shelling in the city of Kherson, two boys aged 10 and 13 were injured.

2,719 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. 332 of them were completely destroyed.

