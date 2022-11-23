ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 85,410 people, 2,897 tanks, 1,887 artillery systems, 5,832 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of November 23, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 85,410.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 23/11 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 85,410 (+410) persons were liquidated,
  • tanks - 2897 (+2) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 5832 (+5) units,
  • artillery systems - 1,887 (+5) units,
  • MLRS - 395 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment - 209 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 278 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 261 (+0) units,
  • UAV of the operational-tactical level - 1537 (+0),
  • cruise missiles - 480 (+0),
  • Warships/boats - 16 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4396 (+3) units,
  • special equipment - 161 (+0).

Watch more: Destruction of enemy machine gun settlement with ATGM. VIDEO

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Avdiivka, Bakhmut, and Lyman directions. The data is being clarified," the message says.

