In Kherson region, child was killed and two others were injured as result of Russian shelling

In the Kherson region, a 13-year-old child was killed and two others were wounded as a result of enemy shelling.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the statement of the head of the Kherson RMA, Yaroslav Yanushevych, on the air of the telethon.

According to him, a 13-year-old boy died when he was driving with his father from the church, where they were hiding from shelling. The child was wounded by a cluster projectile and died at night in the hospital.

"Another boy just ran from the summer kitchen to his house, he was left without an arm. Another boy was wounded in the stomach. They continue to attack and beat peaceful people," Yanushevych said.

