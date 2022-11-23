ENG
Kim warned about threat of missile strikes on South: nine Tu-95s took off

Residents of Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions of Ukraine were warned about the potential threat of enemy missile attacks from noon on November 23.

This was stated by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA, Vitaly Kim, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Odesa/Mykolaiv/Kherson is a potential threat of missile strikes from noon. There will be launches - I'll tell you. 9 Tu-95s took off," he wrote.

