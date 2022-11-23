Kim warned about threat of missile strikes on South: nine Tu-95s took off
Residents of Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions of Ukraine were warned about the potential threat of enemy missile attacks from noon on November 23.
This was stated by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA, Vitaly Kim, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"Odesa/Mykolaiv/Kherson is a potential threat of missile strikes from noon. There will be launches - I'll tell you. 9 Tu-95s took off," he wrote.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password