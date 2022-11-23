European Parliament recognized Russian Federation as state sponsor of terrorism

The European Parliament by a majority of votes adopted a resolution recognizing the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism.

The corresponding vote took place today in Strasbourg during the plenary session of the European Parliament, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

494 deputies spoke "for" this document, "against" - 58, and another 44 European politicians abstained.

The main provisions of the resolution on the recognition of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism were agreed the day before at the level of heads of political groups of the European Parliament.

"The European Parliament... strongly condemns the war crimes and acts of terror against the civilian population committed by the Russian Federation and its accomplices to achieve destructive political goals in Ukraine and on the territory of other countries, and recognizes Russia as a state that sponsors terrorism and as a state that uses terrorist means," the document says.

Read more: European Parliament approved new rules for protection of critical infrastructure, which take into account consequences of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine

MEPs condemned Russia's occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP as an act aimed at terrorizing the population of Ukraine and turning the nuclear plant into a military facility.

They expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine and other victims of Russian aggression.

The document calls on the Council of the EU to include the so-called "Wagner group" and other militarized groups financed by Russia on the list of persons, groups, and institutions involved in terrorist activities and subject to relevant EU sanctions.

"The European Parliament... calls on the EU and the Member States to expand the legal framework for recognizing states as 'sponsors of terrorism, which would entail a significant number of significant restrictive measures against such countries and would have far-reaching restrictive consequences for the EU's relations with such countries; calls on the EU Council, accordingly, consider the inclusion of the Russian Federation in the list of state sponsors of terrorism," the document also states.

Read more: European Parliament will consider recognizing Russia as state sponsor of terrorism on November 23

MEPs emphasized the need to bring to justice those states, non-state actors, and individuals who support and enable Russia's armed aggression, as well as strengthen its military capabilities.

"The European Parliament... confirms its call to the European Commission and the member states to support all legitimate international and national processes to investigate the crimes committed during Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, given the need to bring all criminals to justice, as well as to provide adequate support for the creation of a special tribunal that will deal with the crime of aggression by Russia against Ukraine," the resolution says.

At the same time, the deputies called on the European Commission and member states to join efforts to create a broad international "compensation mechanism", which should include the creation of an international register of damage caused and mechanisms of interaction with the Ukrainian authorities in these cases.

MEPs called on the EU and its member states to ban the public use of any symbols associated with Russian military aggression and in one way or another justifying or supporting such criminal actions.