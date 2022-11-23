Explosions in Kyiv. There is dead person, injured person and hit to infrastructure object (updated)

In Kyiv, residents heard the sounds of explosions in different areas of the city. Critical infrastructure objects are hit. It is known about one dead and one injured.

Explosions were heard in the Sviatoshyn, Pechersky and Podilsky districts of the capital. Electricity has also disappeared in part of the city, Censor.NET informs.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reports that a two-story building was damaged due to the hit. One person died and one was injured.

Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko announced that an infrastructure object had been hit.

"One of the infrastructure objects of the capital was hit. Stay in shelters! The air alert continues," he noted.

"Several more explosions in different areas of the capital. Rescue services and medics are on the scene," the mayor later added on Twitter.

Currently, an air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine, except for the occupied Crimea.