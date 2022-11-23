ENG
9 people were injured as result of today’s explosions in Kyiv, - Klitschko

Currently, nine people are known to have been injured due to today’s rocket attack on Kyiv.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Already, nine people have been injured as a result of the explosions in the capital. 8 of them have been hospitalized in Kyiv hospitals. One victim was treated by medics on the spot," he wrote.

