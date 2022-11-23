Another 36 citizens of Ukraine returned home from captivity

Another exchange of prisoners took place.

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, writes about this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports

"We returned home 36 of our people - one civilian and 35 militaries. Among those released - the guys who defended Mariupol were on Azovstal, and national guardsmen were captured at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant in the first days of the invasion. In total, 22 national guardsmen were released, eight border guards, four soldiers of the Navy, and one guy from the Armed Forces. The released civilian, unfortunately, had his leg amputated. We bring home those who spent eight months of the war in captivity. In the city of Slavutych, there is a big board on which it is written that the defenders of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant are waiting at home. They are returning - and not only them. Thank you for the work of the Coordination Headquarters on the Treatment of Prisoners of War. We will return everyone," Yermak wrote.

