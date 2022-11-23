All services are working, we will restore and overcome all this, - Zelensky on consequences of infrastructure damage

The local authorities and all services are working to restore electricity and water supply, which was damaged as a result of another missile strikes by the Russian Federation.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in video appeal, reports Ukrinform.

Zelenskyy reminded that today, November 23, the European Parliament had recognized the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism. He thanked all parliamentarians.

"And then Russia proved to the whole world that this is true by using 67 missiles against our infrastructure, our energy sector, our people. The result is tragic - a large number of wounded and dead," the President noted.

He expressed condolences to all those who lost their relatives and friends.

"As for electricity and water supply, everyone is working, power engineers are working, the State Emergency Service, everyone, local authorities are working. The task has been set. We will restore all this and we will pass all this, because we are unbreakable people. Thank you all! Take care of yourself," Zelensky stressed.