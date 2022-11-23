Russian occupants launched massive attack on energy infrastructure facilities in 5 regions on November 23, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information on the situation on the Eastern Front.

The report states: "The two hundred and seventy-third day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

During the day, the Russian occupiers struck a massive blow at the energy infrastructure of our country. According to preliminary information, up to 65 X-101 cruise missiles were used, 51 of which were shot down by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Residential buildings and CHPs, thermal power plants and power substations in the city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Lviv and Zaporizhzhia regions were hit. The information is being clarified.

In addition, last night the enemy launched 2 missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia region and made 5 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of our troops.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions is without significant changes, no signs of formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy fired from multiple rocket launchers near the settlement of Kustyno, Sumy region.

In the Slobozhansky direction in the border areas of Belgorod region, the enemy continues to keep units of its troops for demonstration actions. He periodically shells the positions of our troops, as well as settlements of Kharkiv region near the state border of Ukraine.

The enemy is defending in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions. It is firing from tanks, mortars and cannon artillery, in particular, near the settlements of Kyslivka, Krokhmalne and Berestove in Kharkiv region and Makiivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka sectors, the enemy is focusing its main efforts on conducting offensive actions. He fired from tanks, mortars, cannon and rocket artillery at targets near the settlements of Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Zelenopillya, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

The enemy is defending in the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia sectors. About 10 settlements were hit by enemy artillery fire.

In the Kryvyi Rih and Kherson sectors, the occupants are conducting positional defense. They used cannon and rocket artillery to shell the settlements of Mariivka in Dnipropetrovska region and Kherson, Tokarivka, Antonivka and Dniprovske in Kherson region.

The enemy continues to suffer losses. Thus, over the last days more than

30 heavily wounded servicemen from the north-western outskirts of the city were brought to hospitals of Horlivka.

Occupants continue to forcibly resettle pro-Ukrainian residents in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region. Thus, under the pretext of counter-sabotage actions, about 20 local farmers were evicted from the settlements of Denezhnykove and Shtormove in Luhansk region last week.

Defence Forces confirmed the destruction of enemy manpower and military equipment over the previous days. Thus, an ammunition depot was hit in Luhansk region, about 50 occupants were killed and up to 50 wounded. In Zaporizhzhia region, enemy losses amounted to 15 people killed and 20 wounded.

Our aviation carried out 4 strikes during the current day: 3 - on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy and 1 - on the position of the anti-aircraft missile system. Soldiers of the missile troops and artillery, at the same time, struck the area of concentration of personnel and weapons of the enemy and the position of the occupiers' SAM systems."

