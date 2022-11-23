Ukraine initiates urgent meeting of UN Security Council due to today’s Russian missile strikes

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, instructed the post-presidium to the UN to invite an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council due to Russian missile strikes on Ukraine on November 23.

Censor.NET informs about this with a reference to the head of state's Twitter.

"I instructed the Ambassador of Ukraine to the UN to request the urgent convening of the UN Security Council after today's Russian missile attacks. The killing of the civilian population, the destruction of critical infrastructure is terrorism, and Ukraine will continue to demand a decisive response from the world to these crimes," Zelenskyy wrote.

Read more: Zaluzhny about missile attacks: Russia is unable to defeat Ukrainian Armed Forces, so it wages war against civilians, TPPs and hospitals