Zaluzhny about missile attacks: Russia is unable to defeat Ukrainian Armed Forces, so it wages war against civilians, TPPs and hospitals

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeryi Zaluzhnyi congratulated Ukrainian warriors on the Day of Air Assault Troops.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with a link to the page of the Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Facebook.

"Today, the terrorist country Russian Federation has launched a massive missile strike on the critical infrastructure of our state. Being unable to overcome the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy wages war against civilians, thermal power plants, medical institutions and even babies.

During today's attack, the enemy launched 67 air-launched ("X-101 / X-555") and sea-launched ("Kalibr") cruise missiles. The forces and means of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces destroyed 51 cruise missiles, as well as 5 kamikaze drones of the "Lancet" type.

Read more: Power units of Southern Ukrainian NPP disconnected

Only 30 missiles were launched at Kyiv, 20 were destroyed.

I thank the servicemen whose professionalism saves lives. You are an example for the whole world. What you do in the conditions of constant shortage of weapons, equipment, ammunition is on the verge of possible.

I am grateful to the partner countries for providing air and missile defense systems that protect the sky above us. Peace in Europe directly depends on the stability and security of Ukraine," Zaluzhny said.