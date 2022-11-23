US aid package worth $400 million includes ammunition for NASAMS and HIMARS, machine guns, tactical vehicles and generators

The United States has provided 25 packages of weapons and equipment to Ukraine since August 2021. The 26th will include additional weapons, ammunition and air defense equipment from the US Department of Defense stockpiles worth $400 million.

This was announced by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to site of Department of Defense.

According to him, together with the new package, the total US military assistance to Ukraine will reach an unprecedented level of approximately $ 19.7 billion during the term of the Administration of US President Joe Biden.

According to the Pentagon, the new package includes:

- Additional ammunition for NASAMS;

Read more: Armed Forces are much better prepared for war in winter than Russians, - Austin

- 150 heavy machine guns with thermal imaging sights to counter unmanned aerial systems;

- Additional ammunition for Highly Mobile Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

- 200 high-precision artillery shells of 155 mm caliber;

- 10 thousand 120 mm mortar shells;

- High-speed anti-radar missiles (Harm);

Read more: US actively helps with delivery of transformers to Ukraine - Markarova

- 150 highly mobile multipurpose wheeled vehicles (HMMWV);

- More than 100 light tactical vehicles;

- more than 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition;

- More than 200 generators;

- Spare parts for 105-mm howitzers and other equipment.

Нагадаємо, президент США Джо Байден 23 листопада дав доручення на виділення Україні пакету військової допомоги.

Read more: NATO conducts audit of all weapons to find remnants that can be transferred to Ukraine - Chernev