Some people, possibly from Russia, were found there - Danilov on searches in Lavra

NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov told details of the investigation, in the course of which law enforcement officers conducted searches on the territory of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by RBC-Ukraine with reference to The Guardsan.

In the morning of Tuesday, November 22, in the framework of the operation to counter the alleged "subversive activities of the Russian special services" in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, money, documents were seized, and probably Russian citizens were found.

"We will not talk about money now. Certain documents were found there. And certain citizens were found there... most likely citizens of the Russian Federation. And now we are trying to find out what they are doing there and why they were there," Danilov said.

The NSDC Secretary added that the investigation is still at a very delicate stage.

"I can only say that certain institutions carry out actions that are not in the charter. They will not be able to do this. It does not matter whether it is civil, religious or other institutions, it is a matter of national security of our country. And for many years we have turned a blind eye to what is happening," he explained.

Danilov noted that any religious matter is always complicated and "not so simple".

"It is quite complicated and requires a lot of attention. We need to separate religion and civilians who have certain positions in the church, who may be working for the aggressor state," the NSDC Secretary added.

