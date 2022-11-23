Power system of Ukraine will be "restored" in next 24 hours - Forbes

Within the next day, power supply in Ukraine will be fully restored.

This is reported by Forbes with reference to sources in a large energy company and the Office of the President, reports Censor.NЕТ in Telegram channel.

"The system is already being raised. There are technical nuances. But everything is not so bad," - the sources said.

Recall that in the afternoon of November 23, an air alert was announced in most regions of Ukraine. Explosions were reported in Odesa, Mykolaiv and other regions.

Read more: Zaluzhny about missile attacks: Russia is unable to defeat Ukrainian Armed Forces, so it wages war against civilians, TPPs and hospitals

Residents of Kyiv heard the sounds of explosions in different districts. According to the authorities, critical infrastructure facilities were hit. It is known about the dead and injured.

All power units at Rivne, South Ukraine and Khmelnytsky NPPs are shut down, Zaporizhzhya NPP is in full blackout mode.

The Air Force reports that Russia fired 70 cruise missiles at Ukraine, air defense destroyed 51. According to the National Police, Russian missiles hit 16 infrastructure facilities, killing six people.

Ukraine convened a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Read more: Due to Russian missile shelling, all NPPs and most TPPs and HPPs are temporarily de-energized - Ministry of Energy