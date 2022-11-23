As result of missile attack on Ukraine on November 23, 3 high-rise buildings were damaged, 10 people were killed - Monastyrsky

Only from October 10 to November 23, Russians carried out almost 600 missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrsky in Facebook, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Russia continues to carry out massive missile strikes against civilians all over Ukraine. Today we have three hits on multi-storey buildings. Unfortunately, 10 people were killed. Only from October 10 to November 23, the Russians carried out almost 600 missile attacks on our territory," the Minister wrote.

He reminded that the day before the Russian army carried out a planned shelling of a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia, where there were only women in labor, babies and medical staff.

"This is not just a war crime. Russians deliberately aimed S-300 missiles at the place where life is born. The newborn boy was only 2 days old when the Russians took his life," Monastyrsky stressed.

In the afternoon of November 23, an air alert was declared in most regions of Ukraine. Explosions were reported in Odesa, Mykolaiv and other regions.

Residents of Kyiv heard the sounds of explosions in different areas. According to the authorities, critical infrastructure facilities were hit. It is known about the dead and injured.

At Rivne, South Ukrainian and Khmelnytsky NPPs all power units were shut down, Zaporizhzhya NPP went into full blackout mode.

The Air Force reports that Russia fired 70 cruise missiles at Ukraine, air defense destroyed 51. According to the National Police, Russian missiles hit 16 infrastructure facilities, killing six people.

Ukraine convened a meeting of the UN Security Council.