Blinken: Russia’s horrible tactics will not break determination of Ukraine and its partners

The constant attacks on infrastructure are aimed at keeping the civilian population of Ukraine in the cold and dark.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is convinced of this, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Twitter of official.

"Millions of people across Ukraine were in shelters when Russia launched missiles again today. Continued attacks on infrastructure are aimed at keeping Ukraine's civilians in the cold and dark. These horrific tactics will not break the resolve of Ukraine and its partners," he wrote.

It should be recalled that in the afternoon of November 23, an air alert was declared in most regions of Ukraine. Explosions were reported in Odesa, Mykolaiv and other regions.

Residents of Kyiv heard the sounds of explosions in different areas. According to the authorities, critical infrastructure facilities were hit. It is known about the dead and injured.

All power units at Rivne, South Ukraine and Khmelnytsky NPPs are offline, Zaporizhzhya NPP is in full blackout mode.

The Air Force reports that Russia launched 70 cruise missiles at Ukraine, air defense destroyed 51. According to the National Police, Russian missiles hit 16 infrastructure facilities, killing 10 people.

