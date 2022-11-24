Zelensky urged to support "Ukrainian formula of peace" at UN Security Council meeting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addressed an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council in the evening of November 23 via videoconference.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

The President urged the UN to condemn Russian missile strikes on the energy infrastructure: "While Ukraine offers a ten-point peace plan, Russia responds with missiles. We are waiting for a reaction to the Russian terror. We need air defense systems. It's time to support the Ukrainian formula for peace."

Zelensky also invited UN representatives to come and see what Russia has done to Ukrainian infrastructure.

Read more: Zaluzhny about missile attacks: Russia is unable to defeat Ukrainian Armed Forces, so it wages war against civilians, TPPs and hospitals

"A terrorist state cannot participate in any voting related to its aggression. It is a deadlock when the party waging war blocks any attempt on behalf of the UN Security Council to fulfill its mandate".

According to the President, Russia is doing everything for "the power generator to be a more powerful tool than the UN Charter". But the UN can correct this situation in order "not to be hostages of one international terrorist - Russia," he added.

Zelensky also noted that the shelling of Ukraine's critical infrastructure is a Russian formula for terror, which affects not only Ukraine but also neighboring states.

In conditions when the temperature is below zero and tens of millions of people are left without electricity, heating, water - "this is a weapon of mass destruction, this is an obvious crime against humanity," the President of Ukraine stated.

Read more: As result of missile attack on Ukraine on November 23, 3 high-rise buildings were damaged, 10 people were killed - Monastyrsky

It should be recalled that in the afternoon of November 23, an air alert was declared in most regions of Ukraine. Explosions were reported in Odesa, Mykolaiv and other regions.

Residents of Kyiv heard the sounds of explosions in different areas. According to the authorities, critical infrastructure facilities were hit. It is known about the dead and injured.

All power units at Rivne, South Ukraine and Khmelnytsky NPPs are offline, Zaporizhzhia NPP is in full blackout mode.

The Air Force reports that Russia launched 70 cruise missiles at Ukraine, air defense destroyed 51. According to the National Police, Russian missiles hit 16 infrastructure facilities, killing 10 people.

Read more: All services are working, we will restore and overcome all this, - Zelensky on consequences of infrastructure damage

Ukraine convened a meeting of the UN Security Council.