There are problems with water in 15 regions, with electricity - almost all over Ukraine, - Zelensky

In Ukraine, restoration works continue all day long, but as of evening there are still problems with water supply and electricity in 15 Ukrainian regions.

According to him, the situation with electricity remains difficult in almost all regions, but Ukraine is gradually moving away from blackouts.

"Every hour we return power to new and new consumers. The most difficult is still in the capital and 15 regions: Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Transcarpathian, Frankivsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytsky. There are also problems in other regions," Zelensky explained.

The President called electricity restoration a nationwide task for which power engineers, utilities and business are working together. He also thanked the State Emergency Service and the entire system of regional administrations for the rapid deployment of the Invincibility Points network.

"In general, as of now, 4362 points have been launched in most regions. And this is not the final figure - the network will grow according to how the points will be provided with generators and communication," the politician noted.

Zelensky urged residents of cities where there is no electricity or heat for more than 12 hours to use the points. In addition, he reminded that assistance is provided at all police stations and at the facilities of the State Emergency Service, urging to help lonely and elderly people.