Ukrainian Armed Forces’ needs in winter uniforms are met, - Ministry of Defence

Defence Ministry has already provided Ukrainian Armed Forces with enough winter uniforms to meet all their needs.

This was announced during a briefing by Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

In particular, during the week from November 17 to 23, the Ministry of Defense transferred 42 thousand pairs of winter shoes, as well as almost 10 thousand bulletproof vests and about 9 thousand helmets for the needs of the Armed Forces.

In addition, as informed Malyar, 63 thousand units of winter jackets were registered. Also, the Armed Forces received: 32 thousand winter hats, almost 40 thousand jackets of insulation suit ("fleece"), 190 thousand sets of demi-season and winter underwear, more than 24 thousand sets of field suits.

As for the means of individual armor protection, according to Malyar, a stable reserve has been formed and maintained: 200 thousand bulletproof vests and over 100 thousand helmets.

"The situation with the units' supply is constantly monitored. If we receive signals about absence, we promptly respond to them," assured the Deputy Defense Minister.