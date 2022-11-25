Zelensky on situation at front: There are directions in which we are preparing to move forward

The Ukrainian military is holding key lines at the front, and advance is being prepared in certain directions.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a video message, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Of course, the situation on the front line was examined very carefully and in detail. No matter how difficult it is, we are holding key lines in all directions. Our guys are bravely defending. And there are directions in which we are preparing to move forward," the head of state said.

According to Zelensky, the Armed Forces of Ukraine record how the occupiers are trying to transfer additional forces, our military is doing everything to "minus" them.

