Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks in areas of 11 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Last day, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 9 settlements in the Donetsk region and 2 in the Luhansk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on November 25 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the two hundred and seventy-fifth day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka and Dibrova in the Luhansk region and Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region.

At the same time, the enemy carried out 6 missiles and 14 air strikes, carried out 59 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

In the Siversky direction, the occupiers shelled the Vovkivka settlement of the Sumy region with barrel artillery.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy fired artillery of various types in the areas of the settlements of Strilecha, Krasne, Zelene, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, and Dvorichna of the Kharkiv region. An attack UAV was deployed near Zelene.

The enemy is defending in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions. Areas of the settlements of Berestove, Kharkiv region, were damaged by fire; Makiivka, Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, and Ploschanka in the Luhansk region and Torske in the Donetsk region. In the Novoselyvskyi area, the occupiers used an unmanned aerial vehicle.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka areas, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations. Areas of Andriivka, Verkhnyokamianske, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Nevelske, and Pervomaiske settlements of Donetsk region were subjected to shelling from tanks and artillery of various calibers.

The enemy continues to defend itself in the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions. He carried out shelling from tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery on the positions of the Defense Forces and the areas of the settlements of Vuhledar, Prechistivka, Neskuchne, Vremivka, Zelene Pole of the Donetsk region

and Olhivske, Huliaypilske and Charivne in Zaporizhzhia. Russian occupiers launched an air strike in the Vuhledar area.

In the Kryvy Rih and Kherson directions, the enemy does not stop artillery shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements on the right bank of the Dnipro River. He used tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery to shell the settlements of Antonivka, Zmiivka, Beryslav, Tokarivka, Mykilske, Chornobaiivka, Bilozerka and Veletenske of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson.

On November 23, it was confirmed that the units of the Defense Forces fired at the areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment of the invaders in the village of Zeleny Yar, Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy lost 2 trucks, more than 15 were wounded, and 20 dead servicemen.

In the village of Mostove, Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian occupiers are forcing the local population to redraw real estate and land documents by the legislation of the Russian Federation.

In case of refusal, they threaten to "nationalize", that is, simply take away this real estate.

Ukrainian aviation continues to destroy the invaders. During the past 24 hours, 12 strikes were carried out on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons, and military equipment are concentrated and on 2 positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems.

At the same time, units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 4 control points, 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a station for unloading weapons and military equipment, an ammunition depot, and an enemy relay station.