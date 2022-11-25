At night, Russians fired more than 70 shells from "Hrad" and heavy artillery at two communities in Nikopol region

At night, the occupiers shelled the Marhanets and Nikopol communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of RMA Valentyn Reznychenko, Censor.NET informs.

"The Russians continue to attack the Nikopol region.

That night, Marhanets and Nikopol districts were shelled from "Hrad" and heavy artillery.

More than 70 Russian shells landed in cities and villages. People are whole. The details of the shelling are being clarified," the message reads.

As noted, in the rest of the districts, the night was full of anxiety, but without attacks. However, it is noted that the siren is now sounding.

