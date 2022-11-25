In morning, occupiers aimed rocket at suburbs of Zaporizhzhia, service station was destroyed. PHOTOS
On the morning of November 25, the Russian occupiers shelled Zaporizhzhia. An air alert has been declared in the city and region.
Oleksandr Starukh, the head of RMA, reported this, Censor.NET reports.
"Russian bastards fired a rocket at the suburbs of Zaporizhzhia for the second time in a day. The circumstances are being clarified. Details later," Starukh wrote.
Later, Starukh reported that the service station was destroyed as a result of the shelling: "After the attack on the hospital, the enemy destroyed the service station. Fortunately, there were no casualties here either. The day is just beginning - take care!"
