440 children died and more than 849 injured as result of armed aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine

As of the morning of November 25, 2022, more than 1,289 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 440 children died and more than 849 were injured.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that these numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in the Donetsk region - 424, Kharkiv region - 266, Kyiv region - 117, Mykolaiv region - 77, Zaporizhzhia region - 76, Kherson region - 69, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 64, Dnipropetrovsk region - 32," the report says.

Thus, on November 24, an 11-year-old boy was wounded in the city of Kherson as a result of enemy shelling. A 16-year-old girl was killed as a result of shelling in the city of Beryslav, Kherson region.

2,719 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. 332 of them were completely destroyed.

Read more: 440 children died and more than 847 were injured as a result of aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine