Emergency power outages continue in Kyiv. Schedules are not valid

Emergency blackouts continue in Kyiv on Friday, November 25. Previously published schedules are not working yet.

This was reported by the energy company Yasno, Censor.NET informs.

"Emergency shutdowns have been applied in Kyiv according to the instructions of Ukrenergo. Shutdown schedules are temporarily suspended until the situation is stabilized," the message reads.

Also remind, on the evening of November 24, the executive director of DTEK, Dmytro Sakharuk, said that electricity will be provided in Kyiv for 2-3 hours. This will continue until the volume of electricity produced by NPPs and TPPs increases.

