50% of housing stock of Kyiv operates in mode of emergency power cut, - KCMA

As of Friday morning, 50% of the city’s housing stock is operating in emergency power outage mode.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the water supply in Kyiv has been fully restored. However, some customers may still experience low water pressure, especially on the upper floors of high-rise buildings that are without power. Soon, KCRA expects the situation to stabilize.

Heat supply is also being restored in the city. Emergency crews are working in an intensified mode.

Mobile Communication. The functioning of the networks of all mobile operators directly depends on the electricity supply. As soon as the energy system stabilizes, the connection will appear in all districts of Kyiv.

Read more: In Kyiv city and Kyiv region, emergency power outage schedules are used, - KCSA